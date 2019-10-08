TODAY |

Hailey Bieber posts images of elaborate wedding dress with message embroidered in train

Hailey Bieber has posted images of her flowing wedding dress online after her second marriage ceremony to Justin Bieber took place last week.

The pair, who married in secret last year, wed again last Monday in a ceremony attended by friends and family.

Today, Hailey posted pictures from the wedding showing off her elaborate dress which had "Till Death Do Us Part" embroidered in its train.

The pair tied the knot for the second time in South Carolina after getting hitched legally in a New York courthouse last September and, rather than buying another ring to mark their marriage, Justin decided to treat himself to an Audemars Piguet Royal Oaks watch.

Taking to his Instagram account just before he walked down the aisle, the 25-year-old pop star uploaded a photograph of his new lavish accessory and captioned it: "Got my self a lil wedding gift ... thanks @jadellebh (sic)."

It's not known if the Baby singer also bought his wife a matching watch or not.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber on their wedding day. Source: Instagram
