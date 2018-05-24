Gwyneth Paltrow says ex Brad Pitt told Harvey Weinstein 'I'll kill you' in 1995 after he made advances to her

Gwyneth Paltrow claims ex-partner Brad Pitt threatened to kill disgraced Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein in 1995 after he made advances on the US actress.

Actor Brad Pitt and actress Gwyneth Paltrow attend 'The Devil's Own' New York City Premiere on March 13, 1997 at City Cinemas Cinema 1 in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage) Source: Getty

Paltrow relayed more details on the Pitt Weinstein confrontation on the Howard Stern radio show this week - an incident she originally relayed to the New York Times in 2017.

The actress said Pitt slammed Weinstein against a wall outside a Broadway production of Hamlet in 1995, the Daily Mail reports.

Pitt then threatened the movie mogul: "If you ever make her feel uncomfortable again, I'll kill you."

The incident that enraged Pitt, was that Weinstein had, according to Paltrow, asked her up to his hotel room when she was 22 and suggested she give him a massage.

"I was a kid ... I was petrified," Paltrow said of the encounter. "I thought you were my Uncle Harvey".

She says Weinstein then warned her to stay quiet about what had happened.