Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton engaged, five years after falling in love on set of The Voice

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. Source: Bang Showbiz

The No Doubt frontwoman, 51, and the God’s Country hitmaker, 44, have been dating since 2015, and they’ve finally taken their romance to the next level, as they’re set to tie the knot.

Stefani confirmed the news on social media when she posted a picture of the couple sharing a sweet kiss whilst she held up her hand with her engagement ring on, and wrote: "@blakeshelton yes please! (sic)."

Shelton shared the same image, where he added: "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES! (sic)."

The big announcement comes just weeks after the No Doubt alum said she thought it was "pretty cute" when people referred to Blake, 44, as her husband.

She said at the time: "Do you know how many people say my 'husband' about him? I guess we're just together. People got used to it or something like that. But it's pretty cute.”

The happy couple first fell in love on the set of The Voice in 2015, where they bonded over their shared heartbreak as they had each recently endured a divorce, with Stefani splitting from Bush singer Gavin Rossdale - with whom she has Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, six - and Blake ending his marriage to Miranda Lambert.

Speaking about their bond, Shelton once said: “When you’re where she and I were, and you just feel so betrayed and on bottom, this bond that we formed when we found out what each other were going through, it’s still there.”

Meanwhile, a source claimed last year the couple were looking at planning a longterm future together.