Guy Sebastian's former manager charged over alleged $1.2 million fraud

The former manager of star singer Guy Sebastian has been arrested and charged in Sydney over alleged frauds totalling more than NZ$1.22 million.



Titus Emanuel Day, 47, was arrested at a Bondi home last night and charged by NSW Police this morning.



Police say last month they received a report of an alleged fraud committed against a 38-year-old man - Sebastian's age - and later noticed inconsistencies in bank account records and financial documents.



The manager was taken to Waverley Police Station and charged with 61 counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.



"Police will allege in court that the man knowingly withheld $1.15 million (NZ$1.22 million) in earnings from a client between December 2013 and April 2020," NSW Police said in a statement today.



Day has been refused bail to appear at Waverley Local Court today.



Sebastian today morning said in a statement that the charges against Day were a "sad vindication" of his position amid a years-long dispute with the former manager.



He and Day ended their business relationship in late 2017.



"All my income was controlled via Titus into a Trust account and after noticing some disparities in payments, I requested important financial information that I was rightfully entitled to, and upon doing so our relationship began deteriorating," Sebastian said.

