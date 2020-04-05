TODAY |

The Gruffalo creators lend a claw to Covid-19 effort by reimagining well-loved children's book

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

"His eyes are orange, his tongue is black. He has purple prickles all over his back" and now the Gruffalo is maintaining a strict two-metre distance from others when outside his cave.

Your playlist will load after this ad

While in lockdown Julia Donaldson has been producing a weekly broadcast on The Gruffalo Facebook page. Source: The Gruffalo / Facebook

The creators of the beloved children’s storybook monster The Gruffalo have produced a series of cartoons to encourage people to stay at home during the coronavirus crisis.

The series of images published by the BBC share tips for social distancing, such as keeping two metres from people, home schooling and isolation.

Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s award winning modern classic The Gruffalo has sold 13.5 million copies worldwide.

Entertainment
Daniel Faitaua
UK and Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic
Arts and Culture
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Abhorrent behaviour' - Man films himself coughing and sneezing on people at Christchurch supermarket
2
Police looking for cigarette thieves after Upper Hutt petrol station smashed with cinder brick
3
Australian study finds common anti-parasitic drug kills Covid-19 cells within 48 hours
4
Leaving lockdown: Rules clarified so Kiwis can resume normal life 'as soon as possible'
5
Tropical Cyclone Harold rapidly intensifies while on track to hit Vanuatu
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Small Coromandel community furious outsiders ignoring lockdown for holiday homes

Hilary 'Beary' and Telescope Ted: Kiwis keeping creative with Covid-19 teddy bear hunt
01:59

British PM Boris Johnson's pregnant fiancée contracts coronavirus
01:50

NZ Scouts go online to adapt to ongoing coronavirus lockdown