The Gruffalo creators lend a claw to Covid-19 effort by reimagining well-loved children's book

"His eyes are orange, his tongue is black. He has purple prickles all over his back" and now the Gruffalo is maintaining a strict two-metre distance from others when outside his cave.

The creators of the beloved children’s storybook monster The Gruffalo have produced a series of cartoons to encourage people to stay at home during the coronavirus crisis.

The series of images published by the BBC share tips for social distancing, such as keeping two metres from people, home schooling and isolation.