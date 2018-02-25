'The grownups have let them down' - Oprah and Reese Witherspoon offer support to US teen gun protesters

"A Wrinkle in Time" actors Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling are throwing their megastar power behind the "March for Our Lives" movement led by students who survived the Florida school shooting.

Winfrey drew parallels between her film's empowering message to young people and the teen activists leading the charge for gun control, calling them "warriors of the light."

"One of Mrs. Which's lines in the movie is, 'The darkness is spreading so fast these days. The only thing faster than the light is the darkness,'" said Winfrey of her character. "And these young people get to be literally warriors of the light. That's what they're trying to do. They're trying to -- through their voices, through the March for Our Lives -- say 'We will not let this happen again. We are going to do what we can to banish the darkness."

Winfrey matched a $685,600 donation by George and Amal Clooney to the students' planned marches. She compared the teens to the Freedom Riders of the 1960s, who rode buses into southern states in protest of racial segregation.

"I think it's a proud moment. It's an evolving moment for our country. The same thing happened, as you know, back in the 50s and 60s for the civil rights movement. Young people said, 'We will not tolerate what our ancestors have tolerated. We have had enough and we're willing to fight for it and willing to march in the streets for it and, if necessary, die for it,'" said Winfrey.

The february 14th mass shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead has sparked calls for walkouts, sit-ins and other actions on school campuses across the US.

"That children have their own agency and ability to fight for their rights because the grown-ups have let them down. I think it's so powerful. And this movie is right in line with that messaging," said Witherspoon.

"I'm so impressed by those kids. I mean they're teenagers and they're making waves nationally and they're being incredibly brave," Kaling added.