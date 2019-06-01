TODAY |

Groping case against actor Kevin Spacey returns to court

Associated Press
Lawyers for Kevin Spacey are returning to court in the case accusing the former "House of Cards" star of groping a young man at a bar on the island of Nantucket.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled in the Nantucket District Court today

Authorities say the assault happened in 2016 at the Club Car, where the 18-year-old worked as a busboy.

Spacey pleaded not guilty in January to a charge of indecent assault and battery. His lawyers have called the allegations "patently false."

In court documents filed on Friday, Spacey's attorney accused the man of deleting text messages that support Spacey's claims of innocence.

The accuser's attorney declined to comment.

The judge has ordered the Club Car to turn over surveillance footage from the night in question by tomorrow.

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2019 file photo, actor Kevin Spacey stands in district court during arraignment on a charge of indecent assault and battery in Nantucket, Mass. The Oscar-winning actor is accused of groping the teenage son of a former Boston TV anchor in the crowded bar at the Club Car Restaurant in 2016. On Thursday, May 30, Nantucket District Court Judge Thomas Barrett ruled that the restaurant must hand over any surveillance footage taken there on the night in question. (Nicole Harnishfeger/The Inquirer and Mirror via AP, Pool, File)
Actor Kevin Spacey stands in district court during arraignment on a charge of indecent assault and battery in Nantucket, Mass. Source: Associated Press
