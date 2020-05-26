Grimes still living with Elon Musk despite split

Grimes is still living with Elon Musk.

Grimes and Elon Musk Source: Getty

The 33-year-old musician – whose real name is Claire Boucher – and the billionaire entrepreneur revealed last month they have "semi-separated" after three years together, but the singer has revealed they are still living under the same roof with their 18-month-old son X Æ A-XII.

Grimes made the admission as she took to Instagram to poke fun at recent news headlines after she was pictured reading Karl Marx's 'Communist Manifesto', explaining she took the book out with her to "troll" the paparazzi who kept following her.

She wrote: "I was really stressed when paparazzi wouldn’t stop following me this wk but then I realized it was opportunity to troll .. i swear this headline omg wtf haha im dead

"Full disclosure I’m still living with e and I am not a communist (although there are some very smart ideas in this book -but personally I’m more interested in a radical decentralized ubi that I think could potentially be achieved thru crypto and gaming but I haven’t ironed that idea out enough yet to explain it.

"Regardless my opinions on politics are difficult to describe because the political systems that inspire me the most have not yet been implemented).

"Anyway if paparazzi keep chasing me perhaps I will try to think of more ways to meme - suggestions welcome!(sic)".

Elon explained recently he and Grimes had "semi-separated" but were on "great terms" with one another.

He confirmed: “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms.