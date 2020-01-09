Grimes' cryptic Instagram post suggests she's pregnant with Elon Musk's baby

A cryptic Instagram post by US singer Grimes seems to suggest she might be pregnant with Elon Musk's baby.

Grimes' cryptic Instagram post. Source: Instagram

The Genesis hit-maker has been dating the Tesla CEO since 2018, when they made waves by appearing at the Met Gala together.

Today, she posted a topless image on Instagram and Twitter with a superimposed foetus over her stomach.

Fans quickly took to the post to offer congratulations, however Grimes hasn't officially commented on the meaning behind the picture.

A response by Grimes to one comment on her post did mention being "knocked up".

"Being knocked up is a very feral and war-like state of being," she wrote in part.

Her original post on Instagram was taken down by the site over its nudity policy.

The singer has since posted an image that doesn't reveal her nipples and the original post remains on her Twitter account.