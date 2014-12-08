Green Day under fire for performing at festival after acrobat falls to his death

Punk rock band Green Day have come under heavy scrutiny for taking to the stage to perform within minutes after an acrobat fell to his death.

The organizers of the Mad Cool festival in Madrid on Friday night (local time) expressed their condolences to the acrobat's family in a statement yesterday, saying they "regret the terrible accident."

Spanish national television shows images of what appears to be the acrobat falling from a box suspended several meters in the air.

The organizers say they decided not to cancel the performance by American rock group Green Day following the accident "for security reasons."

Green Day later wrote on Twitter that "we just got off stage at Mad Cool Festival to disturbing news. A very brave artist named Pedro lost his life tonight in a tragic accident."

However, many fans commented beneath their Twitter post, blasting the decision for the group to perform after the acrobats death.

"Ashamed of you. An artist died just 20 meters from you and you still play. Worst band on the planet," one festival goer tweeted.

Another said, "Do you plan any disciplinary action against your stage manager for not informing you, over two hours, that you should have stopped the show?"