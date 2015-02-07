TODAY |

Greece gives actor Tom Hanks honorary Greek citizenship

Source:  Associated Press

Tom Hanks may officially consider himself Greek.

Tom Hanks reunited with Wilson the volleyball

Greece's President Prokopis Pavlopoulos has signed an honorary naturalization order allowing the 63-year-old actor to claim Greek citizenship, his office told The Associated Press today.

Hanks frequently spends his summer vacation on the Greek island of Antiparos and his wife, actress and producer Rita Wilson, is of Greek and Bulgarian ancestry.

Under Greek law, honorary naturalisation may be granted to people “who have provided exceptional services to the country or whose naturalisation serves the public interest".

