Grants given to struggling music industry workers during Covid-19 pandemic

A first round of emergency grants have reached the bare bank accounts of music industry workers, whose lives have been turned upside down by Covid-19.

The grants, each worth $500, are the result of a fundraising campaign called MusicHelpsLive.

Kiwi artists Dave Dobbyn, Brooke Fraser, and Tiki Taane are amongst those who've helped raise awareness about the campaign, by livestreaming concerts and asking for donations.

Charity MusicHelps says close to 400 thousand dollars has been raised so far.

Among the 200 grant recipients in the first round is Auckland production manager Tom Anderson.

Shows by Alanis Morrisette and the Backstreet Boys, were among the work he had lined up, if it wasn't for Covid-19,

He told 1 NEWS those who've received the grant are so grateful to have something coming into bank accounts in such uncertain times.

"For some of us that's what's paying the rent this week", Mr Anderson said.

His $500 has been set aside as a backstop, as it's unclear when he'll be able to return to his usual work again.

Door and merch woman, Silke Hartung, is another recipient. She says for many in the music industry, $500 is a lot of money and will pay for several weeks of groceries.

"It takes a lot of pressure off to have it, I imagine a lot of people in the industry have put out a sigh of relief," Ms Hartung said.

A survey's found the music industry's had a collective loss of at least $7.7 million due to Covid-19.

Peter Dickens from MusicHelps said, "It's like the industry ran into a brick wall".

He told 1 NEWS, "some people are using [the grant] to cover expenses, others are using it to try move their music to something they can do in Level 3 and 2".

He says recording artists are among those who're able to pivot their business, but others like stage managers, don't have the same option.

In his livestreamed concert, Dave Dobbyn said, "For every person you see on stage, there are six, seven, maybe ten others who are working their butts off and losing sleep and they are in big trouble right now".

Ms Hartung said, "people out there they see the musicians on the stage, and they don't usually see us necessarily, sounds engineers, merch workers".

Applications for a second round of emergency grants open on May 4.

Mr Dickens said they were inundated with applications for the first round, adding, "clearly people are doing it really hard out there".

"We're all wondering how many people we might lose, how much expertise we might lose before all this is over", he said.

The MusicHelpsLive campaign target is $2 million, with hopes to help the many more of those who help make music happen.