Grammy-winning UK crooner Sam Smith announces 2018 Auckland show

English crooner Sam Smith will be serenading his Kiwi fans after announcing one Auckland show for this November.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter will return to New Zealand for the first time in three years while touring his second album The Thrill Of It All.

The one-off show will be held Friday November 2 at Spark Arena Auckland, and is expected to sell out, like his previous New Zealand shows.

Smith's new album The Thrill Of It All debuted at the top of the Kiwi charts when it was released last November, and it has sold more than 1.9 million albums worldwide.

It was his first album since 2014.