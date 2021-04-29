Grammy-winning NZ-born opera singer returns home to help budding local talent

He’s an internationally acclaimed opera singer based in London, but now Kiwi-born Jonathan Lemalu has returned to New Zealand.

Your playlist will load after this ad

He’s back because of Covid-19, touring the country and giving lessons to young New Zealand opera singers.

"I have had cancelled work since forever, so it seemed like a no-brainer to get back here. Mum hasn’t been well and also the chance came to put on some performances."



The Dunedin-trained singer is used to putting on shows for large audiences across the globe and is a professor of voice at London’s Guildhall School of Music and Drama and Royal College of Music.

“Between one and five in the morning, three days a week, I’m teaching my students at the college in Guildhall,” he says.

“I suddenly thought as I was up in the middle of the night, it would be really nice to do that in New Zealand in our own time.”

So he’s hand-picked some up-and-coming talent here, including 21-year-old Morgan King, who won this year’s Napier Aria competition.

“He’s a bass singer and I’m a young bass baritone singer so I can pick up a few tricks and skills from him,” Morgan says.

Lemalu has shows coming up in Auckland, Christchurch and Dunedin, and plans to hold masterclasses in each city.