Grammy-nominated singer Demi Lovato rushed to LA hospital after reported heroin overdose

1 NEWS
American Grammy-nominated singer Demi Lovato has been rushed to a Los Angeles hospital after reportedly suffering a heroin overdose.

Lovato was transported to the hospital just before noon yesterday (NZT), TMZ reports.

Her condition is unknown at this stage.

Last month, the former Disney star released a song called Sober, which chronicles her struggle with alcoholism.

Lovato had performed on Monday at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, California, with Australian rapper Iggy Azalea. 

The 25-year-old is best known for her top-10 American Billboard songs 'Confident' and 'Sorry, Not Sorry'.

She was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 59th Grammy Awards last year for her album Confident.


Demi Lovato performing at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, California on Monday (NZT). Source: Getty
