Grammy-nominated singer Demi Lovato rushed to LA hospital after reported heroin overdose

American Grammy-nominated singer Demi Lovato has been rushed to a Los Angeles hospital after reportedly suffering a heroin overdose.

Her condition is unknown at this stage.

Last month, the former Disney star released a song called Sober, which chronicles her struggle with alcoholism.

Lovato had performed on Monday at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, California, with Australian rapper Iggy Azalea.

The 25-year-old is best known for her top-10 American Billboard songs 'Confident' and 'Sorry, Not Sorry'.

She was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 59th Grammy Awards last year for her album Confident.