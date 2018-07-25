Grammy-nominated singer Demi Lovato 'awake and responsive' after being rushed to LA hospital following reported heroin overdose

American Grammy-nominated singer Demi Lovato is "awake and responsive" after being rushed to a Los Angeles hospital after reportedly suffering a heroin overdose.



Her aunt, Kerissa Dunn, posted to social media to share the news, TMZ reports.

Last month, the former Disney star released a song called Sober, which chronicles her struggle with alcoholism, and includes lyrics about her return to drinking after six years of sobriety.



Lovato had performed on Monday at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, California, with Australian rapper Iggy Azalea.

The 25-year-old is best known for her top-10 American Billboard songs 'Confident' and 'Sorry, Not Sorry'.

She was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 59th Grammy Awards last year for her album Confident.