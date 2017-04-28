Graham Brazier's secret last album 'like having a ghost in the room'

Kiwi music legend Graham Brazier's secret last recordings, finished 10 days before death, have been played for the first time on Seven Sharp.

Even mates of the enigmatic frontman of 'Hello Sailor' heard the album for the first time.

"I put the headphones on and then there's that so familiar voice, right in my ear," said Harry Lyon, Hello Sailor guitarist.

Brazier had been working on the album for three years before he died after a heart attack in 2015.

"When you hear the words, even the first chord, you get a tear in your eye," said Kelly Addis, Brazier's longtime friend and sometime manager.

"You hear Graham and it's like he's going to come round the corner. It's like having a ghost in the room.

"This album really was his legacy, and he knew it. He actually said, 'I think I'll be dead before this album comes out'."

Top producer Alan Jansson, who was behind the OMC hit How Bizarre, worked with Brazier on the new album.

"Every Thursday we'd work from eight till about four in the morning. He was incredible, he just had an incredible way with words. I love those double rhymes that he used to do all the time," Jansson said.

The new songs were shaped by the loss of Brazier's bandmate Dave McArtney.

Brazier's life was at times consumed by drugs and alcohol and he was also convicted on domestic violence charges.

He shunned the title 'rockstar' and instead preferred to be known as a 'working musician', a man of the people.

He lives on through his music - a legacy all of us can now share.