TODAY |

Grace and Frankie stars are waving goodbye to Netflix show

Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
Television
Internet

Regrets? Lily Tomlin has at least one: Her decision to end her Netflix sitcom “Grace and Frankie,” which co-stars Jane Fonda.

“Well, Jane and I are kind of sad about it, you know, because, I mean, we talked about doing it,” Tomlin explained yesterday before she was honoured by the Paley Center for Media along with Bob Newhart, Norman Lear, Carl Reiner and Carol Burnett.

“I mean, we've talked about it with (production company) Skydance and Netflix... We kind of decided to wrap it up after seven seasons. And now that it's come, Jane and I are sorry. We really love it. We love this show. We love each other and we love our cast, our crew. Marta (Kauffman) and Howard (J. Morris) are so great having created the show. And then we'll be out of a job.”

If there is a silver lining, the now-or-never pressure of a final season may finally inspire Tomlin and Fonda’s “9 to 5” co-star Dolly Parton to accept a long-standing invitation to do a guest shot on the series.

“Yeah, we hope,” Tomlin said. “We hope Dolly makes it this last season. She's got to. Write her and tell her.”

Actress Jane Fonda. Source: Bang Showbiz
More From
Entertainment
Television
Internet
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:06
Watch: England rugby player Joe Marler gives possibly the most bizarre interview in sports history
2
Grace and Frankie stars are waving goodbye to Netflix show
3
Dame Valerie Adams makes history again, but this time not on the athletics track
4
Police seek information after young woman's body found next to Lake Rotorua
5
Amazon pulls skin-lightening products off site amid pushback
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
03:47

Breakfast's Matty McLean roused from sleep-in by colleagues after earning TV honour

Former Empire star Jessie Smollett files lawsuit against Chicago for malicious prosecution

Coldplay decides not to tour for environmental reasons
00:56

Matty McLean crowned Woman's Day Television Personality of the Year