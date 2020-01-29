Grab your broomsticks, a Harry-Potter themed bar is coming to New Zealand

Yer a wizard, Auckland.

Wizard's Cauldron in Melbourne Source: Wizard's Cauldron/Facebook

This March will see New Zealand getting its first-ever Harry Potter-themed pop-up potions bar.

Kiwis can channel their inner Hermione Granger, robe and wand included, during an immersive 90-minute potion class at The Wizard's Cauldron.

Also included in the class will be a “tasty mead or mulled wine” and two alcoholic potions, according to the bar’s event page.

The Harry Potter-themed bar in Melbourne Source: Wizard's Cauldron/Facebook

The magical cocktail bar launches on March 25 and will run for two months, until May 31.

While the bar's Auckland location is yet to be revealed, interested witches and wizards can register on the event page to get on the early bird ticket waitlist.

The promoter said today that recent reports by other media that the bar is opening this week are incorrect. It is set for a mid-March launch.