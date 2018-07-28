 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Gossip Girl star has charges for sexual assault allegations dropped

Bang Showbiz
Topics
Entertainment
North America

Ed Westwick won’t face charges for his sexual assault allegations, after prosecutors deemed there to be a lack of evidence.

Ed Westwick arrives at the People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
Ed Westwick arrives at the People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles. Source: Associated Press

The ‘Gossip Girl’ actor was accused in November last year of raping two women and sexually assaulting a third in incidents dating back to 2014, but it has now been revealed he won’t face court for the allegations as Los Angeles County prosecutors have decided not to file charges against him.

According to Variety magazine, the prosecutors filed a memo overnight which stated they did not have enough evidence to pursue charges, despite two of the women involved having provided witnesses to help corroborate their accounts.

The memo read: “Those witnesses were not able to provide information that would enable the prosecution to prove either incident beyond a reasonable doubt. Prosecution on those two incidents is declined due to insufficient evidence.”

Variety reports that the third victim did not respond to inquiries from the District Attorney’s office, and so they could not pursue charges in that case.

The memo also states that some additional women made allegations of inappropriate touching, but that the incidents fell outside the statute of limitations.

The 31-year-old actor had previously denied the allegations made against him by Kristen Cohen, Aurelie Wynn and Rachel Eck on social media, but earlier this year removed his statements from his accounts.

After Kristina accused Ed of raping her in 2014, the actor tweeted: "I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape.”

He took to social media again after Aurelie accused him of a similar crime, where he slammed the allegations against him as "provably untrue", and insisted he would never do anything so "vile and horrific".

He wrote: "It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and provably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could ever conclude I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct.

"I have absolutely not, and am cooperating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible.(sic)"

Topics
Entertainment
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Gemma Flynn and Richie McCaw on the red carpet. Chasing Great Movie Premier, Civic Theatre in Auckland, New Zealand. Tuesday 30 August 2016. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Richie and Gemma McCaw 'very excited' to announce they're expecting their first baby
2

The moment the moon turned blood red
3

Teenagers injured in early morning south Auckland shooting
4

Watch: Former Warriors star Ben Matulino flattens Bulldogs rookie with hit of the year contender
5

Flight attendants help stop alleged human trafficking en route to Hawaii
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Over 1,800 migrant kids reunited by deadline, says US government
03:07
For Joel Amosa it was a singing teacher who steered him away from pop.

Watch: Joel Amosa - the up and coming singer vying for New Zealand's top opera prize
02:13
Thousands of residents have been ordered to evacuate.

'It's just chaotic. It's wild' - California fire burns homes, injures firefighters, civilians
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 1941, file photo, three U.S. battleships are hit from the air during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. A newly released memo by a wartime Japanese official provides what a historian says is the first look at what was on the minds of Emperor Hirohito and Prime Minister Hideki Tojo on the eve of the fateful 1941 attach on Pearl Harbor that thrust the U.S. into World War II. (AP Photo, File)

Released memo points to Japanese Emperor Hirohito's role in Pearl Harbor raid

Carrie Fisher to appear in Star Wars Episode IX using unseen footage from 2015

Associated Press
Topics
World
Movies
Television
North America

Carrie Fisher is not done with "Star Wars" after all - Lucasfilm says unreleased footage of the actress will be used in the next installment of the "Star Wars" saga to draw her character's story to an end.

The 60-year-old died today after being in hospital since suffering a heart attack on Saturday.
Source: 1 NEWS

The studio and writer-director J.J. Abrams announced today that footage of Fisher shot for 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" will be used in the ninth film in the space opera's core trilogies about the Skywalker family that includes Fisher's character, Leia.

Filming is scheduled to begin Wednesday at London's Pinewood Studios.

Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker, will also appear in the film, which for the moment is simply called "Episode IX." It is scheduled to be released in December 2019.

Fisher died in December 2016 after she finished work on the middle installment in the trilogy, "The Last Jedi." Director Rian Johnson opted not alter her storyline, leaving Leia's fate to be handled by Abrams.

"We desperately loved Carrie Fisher," Abrams said in a statement. "Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us."

He said recasting Fisher or recreating her using computer graphics, as was done in a spinoff film "Rogue One," was not an option.

"With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honor Carrie's legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII."

Friday's announcement also confirmed that Billy Dee Williams will be returning to the franchise as Lando Calrissian, a hero of the rebellion who hasn't been seen in the latest trilogy.

Also returning to the film are Daisy Ridley, Oscar Isaac, John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran, who all play heroes.

Adam Driver and Domhnall Gleeson, who play villains in the latest films, are also returning.


Topics
World
Movies
Television
North America
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES

Teenagers injured in early morning south Auckland shooting

The moment the moon turned blood red

Cards, Playstation and a nap: Joseph Parker's pre-fight routine revealed

South Island best place to watch rare eclipse

'Stickergate' - Do we need stickers on fruit?

Flight attendants help stop alleged human trafficking en route to Hawaii

RNZ rnz.co.nz
Topics
World
North America
Social Issues
Crime and Justice

Three Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants are being credited with saving three girls from an apparent case of human trafficking on a flight to Honolulu.

There have been delays at Auckland Airport
Plane (file). Source: 1 NEWS

Hawaii News Now reports that flight attendant Wes Hirata saw an older Asian man boarding a flight out of Los Angeles with three girls and thought something seemed suspicious.

He alerted his fellow flight attendants.

When the trio looked at the passenger manifest, they saw that all the girls had the same name and one was underage.

The flight attendants alerted the captain who notified the operations centre and security.

The group of passengers was questioned when the flight arrived in Honolulu and deputy sheriffs referred it to the FBI as a human trafficking case.

Topics
World
North America
Social Issues
Crime and Justice