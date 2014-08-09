Gordon Ramsay says his nine-month-old son has already started swearing

Gordon Ramsay has joked his youngest son has already started swearing at just nine months old, as he says the tot reacted poorly to being served "disgusting" food.

Source: Seven Sharp

The 53-year-old celebrity chef is known for his foul mouth, and he's now claimed that his nine-month-old son Oscar - whom he has with wife Tana - is already taking after his dad.

Gordon teased: "He did his first solids, but he spat them out within three seconds.

"It was butternut squash puree.

"And you can sort of lip read, and Tana my wife was cooking.

"And I think the words that came out of his mouth was 'F***ing disgusting'."

But the 'Kitchen Nightmares' star - who also has Megan, 22, twins Holly and Jack, 20, and Matilda, 18, with Tana - was quick to blame his wife for the poor food.

He added: "He knows that there is only one chef in the house and that is me."

Gordon also explained that none of his five children will have any special privileges when it comes to following in his footsteps into a cooking career, as he'd rather they went off and trained with a different chef.

Speaking to Access Hollywood, he said: "I don't want the staff thinking, 'F**k, it's Ramsay's kid, we can't tell them off'.

"You want to work in this business? You f**k off to another chef, learn something different and come back with ¬something new to improve the business."

Meanwhile, the 'Hell's Kitchen' star - who married Tana in 1996 - recently said he was nervous when he witnessed his wife give birth to Oscar, because he hadn't been present for her other three stints in the delivery room.

He explained: "Tana didn't want to see me there for previous births, she said 'I don't want you to see me in this state so get out.'