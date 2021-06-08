'Good synergy' a key part of new album's success for revamped Crowded House lineup

TODAY |

Crowded House is back with a new studio album, their first in 11 years.

Crowded House is back with a new studio album, their first in 11 years. 

Dreamers Are Waiting was born from a “good synergy” in the band’s new line-up, Neil and Liam Finn says. Source: Breakfast

Dreamers Are Waiting, the legendary band’s highly-anticipated seventh studio album, comes just after the band’s packed tour around the country. Since its release on Friday, it’s garnered positive reviews. 

Crowded House frontman Neil Finn said the band’s new line-up — made up of himself, bassist Nick Seymour, the band’s original producer Mitchell Froom and sons Liam and Elroy — injected new experiences and feelings into their songs. 

Most of the album was, fortunately, recorded before the Covid-19 pandemic, Neil Finn told Breakfast. Once lockdown began, the band was reduced to Zoom calls every few days. 

“That was about as much energy and about as much focus and commitment as we could have hoped for during such a strange time.” 

He encouraged people to listen to the album as a set of cohesive songs, and on vinyl if possible. 

Son Liam said being in Crowded House was like being a 20-year-old again in a “real band”. 

He also discovered he and his father had “good synergy” when it came to songwriting — not just because of the family tie, but also because of the pair’s mutual respect and fearlessness in musical expression. 

‘“It feels very special and monumental in my life. I was there from the formation of the band as a two-year-old or something like that. 

“I don’t think that there’s anyone out there that would know the music of Crowded House as well as I do.”

