Gone With the Wind latest movie pulled from screens amid Black Live Matter movement

HBO Max has temporarily removed Gone With the Wind from its streaming library in order to add historical context to the 1939 film long criticised for romanticising slavery and the Civil War-era South.

Protests in the wake of George Floyd's death have forced entertainment companies to grapple with the appropriateness of both current and past productions. Yesterday, the Paramount Network dropped the long-running reality series Cops after 33 seasons. The BBC also removed episodes of Little Britain, a comedy series that featured a character in blackface, from its streaming service.

In an op-ed this week in the Los Angeles Times, the filmmaker John Ridley urged WarnerMedia to take down Gone With the Wind, arguing that it “romanticizes the Confederacy in a way that continues to give legitimacy to the notion that the secessionist movement was something more, or better, or more noble than what it was — a bloody insurrection to maintain the ‘right’ to own, sell and buy human beings”.

In a statement, the AT&T-owned WarnerMedia, which owns HBO Max, called Gone With the Wind "a product of its time" that depicts racial prejudices.

"These racist depictions were wrong then and are wrong today, and we felt that to keep this title up without an explanation and a denouncement of those depictions would be irresponsible,” said an HBO Max spokesman in a statement.

The company said that when Gone With the Wind returns to the recently launched streaming service, it will include “historical context and a denouncement of those very depictions, but will be presented as it was originally created, because to do otherwise would be the same as claiming these prejudices never existed."

A crowd gathers outside the Astor Theatre on Broadway during the premiere of Gone With the Wind in New York in 1939. Source: Associated Press

University of Auckland professor Dr Kirsten Zemke told 1 NEWS while some people may be concerned about encroaching on freedom of speech, the decision to pull shows are about corporations "responding to cultural change".

"These are still sort of units responding themselves. It's not a government ban of freedom of speech, it's about people responding," she said.

"I see this as just a bit late, maybe a bit sudden, responding to a cultural shift, possibly something they should have responded to a long time ago."

Ms Zemke said while the move may be seen as "pandering" to audiences' changing attitudes, which should be "followed up by actual real action", it is an "important first step".

"It's the more mainstream audiences that are finally waking up that, you know, 'I hear you now. Maybe it wasn't offensive to me, maybe I didn't notice it,' but they're finally realising, 'Wow, I hear you.'"

She said while she is "certainly not advocating a blanket ban" on TV shows and movies with racist content, it is "about reading a mood".

In a statement, a TVNZ spokesperson said while the New Zealand broadcaster has not "identified specific shows or episodes that need to be removed from our channels or platforms right now, we’re open to having an ongoing dialogue with our viewers about what they want to see and what needs to be rethought." "We look at our content catalogue during its license period and as agreements come up for renewal. We are very conscious that times have changed and older shows may contain material that is insensitive or racist in nature," the spokesperson said. "Being part of this discussion is an important part of our ongoing education and understanding as an organisation."

Based on a 1936 book by Margaret Mitchell, Gone With the Wind is a historical epic about a romance between Scarlett O’Hara (Vivien Leigh), the daughter of a Georgia plantation owner, and Rhett Butler (Clark Gable), a gambler who joins the Confederacy.

Gone With the Wind has long been denounced for featuring slave characters who remain loyal to their former owners after the abolition of slavery. It remains the highest-grossing film of all time when adjusted for inflation. It won eight Academy Awards including best picture and best supporting actress for Hattie McDaniel, the first black actress to be nominated or win an Oscar.

The move by WarnerMedia prompted widespread debate on social media today, especially among those who didn't realize HBO Max planned to return Gone With the Wind to it platform.

“I’m told that no longer can you find on HBO Gone with the Wind because somehow that is now offensive,” said Kayleigh McEnany, White House press secretary. “Where do you draw the line? Is it to George Washington and Thomas Jefferson and James Madison? (Should they) be erased from history? What about FDR and internment camps? Should he be erased from history?”