Gone Girl actress Lisa Barnes critically injured in hit-and-run in New York

Source:  Associated Press

Gone Girl and Cocktail actor Lisa Banes remains hospitalised in critical condition after being injured in a hit-and-run in New York City, her manager said.

Actress Lisa Banes (file photo). Source: 1 NEWS

Banes, 65, was struck by either a scooter or a motorcycle in the Upper West Side of Manhattan near Lincoln Center last night on the way to visit Julliard, her alma mater, manager David Williams told the Associated Press. 

Banes was being treated at Mount Sinai Morningside hospital for “substantial injuries.”

Police declined to name the hit-and-run victim, and no arrests have been announced.

Banes has appeared in numerous television shows and movies, including supporting roles in Gone Girl starring Ben Affleck in 2014 and Cocktail with Tom Cruise in 1988. 

On television, she's had roles on Nashville, Madam Secretary, Masters of Sex and NCIS.


