Golden Globes set to be 'most prominent' display yet for the 'MeToo' movement

The Golden Globes have always been the less serious stop in route to the Academy Awards, the boozy, bubbly awards show put on by a little-known group with sometimes confounding taste. But this year, a funny thing has happened: The Golden Globes mean something.

Miss Golden Globes, Sistine Stallone, from left, Scarlet Stallone and Sophia Stallone arrive at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Miss Golden Globes, Sistine Stallone, from left, Scarlet Stallone and Sophia Stallone arrive at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards.

Source: Associated Press

The 75th Golden Globes, to be presented in Beverly Hills, California, tomorrow (NZT), will be the most prominent and public display yet for the "MeToo" movement that has swept through Hollywood and left a trail of disgraced men in its wake.

What has long been, first and foremost, a star-studded primetime party may take on the tenor of a protest rally.

Out of solidarity with the victims of sexual harassment and assault, many women have said they will be dressing in black for the Globes.

It's a plan that, on the red carpet and on the stage, will ensure the spotlight remains on the film industry's endemic gender imbalances.

"That will be really powerful," Allison Janney, a supporting actress nominee for the Tonya Harding tale "I, Tonya," said earlier this week. "I will be in a black dress and be proud to be standing there with the other actresses."

The Globes have traditionally been a celebration, a good time and, frequently, a punchline. But they have had their political high points as well, like last year's speech by Meryl Streep, the Cecil B. DeMille recipient for lifetime achievement.

She spoke forcefully against then President-elect Donald Trump, who the next morning responded that Streep was "overrated."

This year's recipient is Oprah Winfrey, who earlier called the fallout following the allegations against Harvey Weinstein "a watershed moment" for women.

