Golden Globes: 'It sank hooks in my heart' - Meryl Streep accepts lifetime achievement award, disgraces Donald Trump

That's it from 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the 74th Golden Globe Awards. 

Stars arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel today for the Golden Globes, where speeches about Donald Trump and wins for the Los Angeles musical La La Land were the night's surest things.

Disney animated hit film Moana, co-written by Kiwi director Taika Waititi, was up for best animated motion picture and best original song for a motion picture, however lost out to Zootopia and La La Land respectively. 

Viola Davis paid tribute to the legendary actress with a stirring speech.
Source: Golden Globes

5.00pm That's it from the Beverly Hilton Hotel for the 74th Golden Globe Awards! See a full wrap-up on 1 NEWS tonight at 6pm. 

4.55pm Moonlight wins the Golden Globe for best movie, drama.

4.40pm Emma Stone has won best performance by an actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy.

4.20pm Meryl Streep has been awarded the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement by fellow actress Viola Davis, who presented an emotional speech for her friend.

Streep made mention of the incoming US President Donald Trump, without actually mentioning his name, singling out the moment he mocked a disabled reporter. 

Without saying his name, the actress took a stab at the President-elect during her acceptance speech.
Source: Golden Globes

Arguing for the multinational makeup of Hollywood, Streep listed off the far-flung homes of stars from Dev Patel to Ryan Gosling.

"Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners and if you kick them all out, you'll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts," she said to loud applause.

3.40pm The Golden Globes have paid tribute to the late mother and daughter, Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, who died just days apart from one another last month. 

The awards ceremony took a moment to remember the mother and daughter who died just days apart from one another.
Source: Golden Globes

3.30pm Moana has lost out to Zootopia for best animated motion picture, meaning the film has not won either categories it was nominated for. 

3.20pm Actor Ryan Gosling has thanked partner Eva Mendes in his acceptance speech for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy.

"While I was singing and dancing and playing piano... my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and helping her brother fight his battle with cancer," the La La Land actor told the audience.

"Sweetheart, thank you."

While the actor was making La La Land, his pregnant wife was raising their daughter and look after her dying brother.
Source: Golden Globes

3.10pm Here is the list of award winners so far:

Supporting Actor, Motion Picture: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, "Nocturnal Animals."

Original Score, Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz, "La La Land."

Original Song, Motion Picture: "City of Stars," ''La La Land."

Actor, TV Series, Drama: Billie Bob Thornton, "Goliath."

The Black-ish star says the stories, ideas or thoughts of black women "are not always considered worthy".
Source: Golden Globes

TV Series, Musical or Comedy: "Atlanta."

Actress, TV Series, Comedy: Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish."

Limited Series or TV Movie: "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story."

Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Sarah Paulson, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story."

Supporting Actor, TV Series, Limited Series or Movie: Hugh Laurie, "The Night Manager."

2.56pm Moana has missed out on the award for best original song for a motion picture, with hit musical La La Land taking the gong. 

2.50pm Actor Hugh Laurie politely slammed President-elect Donald Trump during his acceptance speech for best supporting actor in a TV series, limited series or TV movie.

The Night Manager star alluded to President-elect Donald Trump during his acceptance speech.
Source: Golden Globes

"I accept this on behalf of psychopathic billionaires everywhere," The Night Manager star said. 

2.35pm Atlanta has won the best television comedy or musical Golden Globe Award.

The FX show stars Donald Glover, who is also the show's creator and director.

In his acceptance speech, Glover said he was surprised by the honour. He thanked the city of Atlanta and its residents, adding he wasn't sure the show would catch on when it first aired.

2.25pm The show has kicked off with Aaron Taylor-Johnson winning best supporting actor for his role in Nocturnal Animals, while Tracee Ellis Ross has won best actress in a TV series for her roll in Black-ish. 

Billy Bob Thorton won the Golden Glove Award for best TV drama actor. 

Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel had some fun during their red carpet interview.
Source: E Channel

2.15pm Jimmy Fallon borrowed the traffic jam song-and-dance routine from La La Land to kick off the Golden Globe Awards, with a song-and-dance intro featuring cameos from Globes nominees Raimi Malek and John Travolta, among others.

The pre-recorded intro then morphed into footage of Fallon sitting at a piano serenading stars in the Beverly Hilton Hotel ballroom, including actor Ryan Reynolds.

It's Fallon's first year hosting the Globes.

Host Jimmy Fallon has taken a jibe at Donald Trump in his opening monologue.
Source: Vibe

2.00pm Celebrities in slinky gowns and tuxes were met with brilliant sunshine - the clearest and warmest afternoon in LA in many days.

Rains that have soaked much of California and might have dampened today's festivities are now not expected to arrive until hours after the show is over.

The La La Land star gave interviews on the stairs of the awards with wife Chrissy Teigen.
Source: E Channel

