Golden Globes rescheduled for February 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic

The Golden Globes have been rescheduled for February 2021.

Golden Globe statuettes. Source: Associated Press

The annual film awards ceremony - which is run by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) usually takes place in early January, but due to production setbacks related to the coronavirus pandemic, it has now been revealed the event will return to screens live from Beverly Hills, California, on February 28, 2021.

A tweet from the awards' official Twitter account read: "We are excited to announce the 78th annual Golden Globe(r) Awards will take place on Sunday, February 28, 2021. The ceremony will air live coast to coast 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET on NBC from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. (sic)"

The news comes after it was recently announced that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was pushing back the Academy Awards - also known as the Oscars - back to April 25, after they originally occupied the February 28 slot now held by the Golden Globes.

Academy president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said in a statement: "For over a century, movies have played an important role in comforting, inspiring, and entertaining us during the darkest of times. They certainly have this year. Our hope, in extending the eligibility period and our Awards date, is to provide the flexibility filmmakers need to finish and release their films without being penalised for something beyond anyone's control. This coming Oscars and the opening of our new museum will mark an historic moment, gathering movie fans around the world to unite through cinema."

The adjustment means some films eligible for the Oscars will not be eligible for the Golden Globes, as the April date for the Oscars means the eligibility window has been extended beyond the traditional December 31 deadline to February 28.

And the 2021 BAFTA Awards have also been postponed, with the British ceremony taking lace on April 11.