It's been 20 years since the band Zed first made waves, emerging out of Christchurch.

They were a constant in the music charts back then, with hits like Glorafilia and Renegade Fighter.

However, just as it seemed they were making it internationally they went quiet.

So, what happened to the melodic band of Kiwi lads and will they be making a comeback?

Turns out Zed will play the Selwyn Sound festival in March 2020.