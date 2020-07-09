Glee star Naya Rivera presumed drowned on California boating trip

Actress Naya Rivera is missing and presumed drowned, US authorities say.

Naya Rivera. Source: Getty

According to multiple US news outlets, she went boating and swimming on Lake Piru in California with her young son today.

The Glee star rented a boat at the lake with her 4-year-old son Wednesday afternoon (local time).

After failing to return, staff at the lake located the boat with her child still on board but no sign of Rivera.

ABC7 reports a search-and-rescue operation at the lake has not located the actress. Authorities suspended the search for the night and plan to resume it tomorrow.