 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Glee star Mark Salling found dead while awaiting sentencing over child pornography

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The star of the US television show Glee, Mark Salling, has this morning been found dead, aged 35.

Former "Glee" actor Mark Salling arrives at federal court in Los Angeles on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017.

Former "Glee" actor Mark Salling arrives at federal court in Los Angeles on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017.

Source: Associated Press

Entertainment news site TMZ report's Salling's  body was found near a riverbed in Sunland, Los Angeles - the area where he lived.

TMZ is reporting that according to local US law enforcement Salling committed suicide. 

The former Glee actor was awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

Where can I get support and help?

Need to talk? 1737 – Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor
Lifeline – 0800 543 354
Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz
Samaritans – 0800 726 666
Healthline – 0800 611 116
Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 or free text 4202 or www.depression.org.nz
The Lowdown: A website to help young New Zealanders recognise and understand depression or anxiety. www.thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626
SPARX.org.nz – Online e-therapy tool provided by the University of Auckland that helps young people learn skills to deal with feeling down, depressed or stressed
OUTLine NZ – 0800 688 5463 for support related to sexual orientation or gender identity

Related

Television

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Former "Glee" actor Mark Salling arrives at federal court in Los Angeles on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017.

Glee star Mark Salling found dead while awaiting sentencing over child pornography

01:06
2
Grace Morgan was admitted to hospital with a wide range of symptoms, which doctors initially thought could be measles

Northland teen warns others to know signs of toxic shock syndrome after her frightening experience

01:16
3

Super-blue-blood moon eclipse tonight will be a once-in-150-years event

4
An aerial view of Wanaka, on New Zealand's South Island.

Scorching temperatures over 30C expected in South Island today, magnifying fire risk in Otago

5
The speedboat belonging to sportswear maker Quiksilver CEO Pierre Agnes lays ashore on the beach of Hossegor, southwestern France, Tuesday, Jan. 30 2018. Authorities have sent boats and helicopters off the coast of southwest France to search for Pierre Agnes, after his empty boat was found washed ashore. (AP Photo)

Quiksilver CEO missing off France after empty boat washes ashore

01:06
Grace Morgan was admitted to hospital with a wide range of symptoms, which doctors initially thought could be measles

Northland teen warns others to know signs of toxic shock syndrome after her frightening experience

Grace Morgan, 16, was diagnosed with the potentially-fatal illness, associated with tampon use, in July.

An aerial view of Wanaka, on New Zealand's South Island.

Scorching temperatures over 30C expected in South Island today, magnifying fire risk in Otago

In the North Island it's also expected to reach 30C in Hastings and Gisborne.

Ms Ardern wanted New Zealand to take in 150 Australia asylum seekers being held at a detention centre on Manus Island.

Jacinda Ardern, Bill English to deliver first big speeches of the year today

Mr English is billing his as a state of the nation speech, while the Prime Minister will talk about the government's first 100 days.

01:05
The Government's big moves on child poverty are personal for Jacinda Ardern, says 1 NEWS' Katie Bradford.

'Her political identity is tied up in this issue' - Katie Bradford on what child poverty plan means to PM

The Government's big moves on child poverty are personal for Jacinda Ardern, says 1 NEWS' Katie Bradford.


The Wellington seat is up for grabs after Peter Dunne's shock decision not to seek re-election.

Opinion: Green Party in a battle for its soul as members choose a new female co-leader

1 NEWS political reporter Andrea Vance says the future of the party hangs in the balance.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 