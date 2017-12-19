Glee star Mark Salling found dead while awaiting sentencing over child pornography

Source:
The star of the US television show Glee, Mark Salling, has this morning been found dead, aged 35.
Former "Glee" actor Mark Salling arrives at federal court in Los Angeles on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017.
Source: Associated Press
Entertainment news site TMZ report's Salling's body was found near a riverbed in Sunland, Los Angeles - the area where he lived.
TMZ is reporting that according to local US law enforcement Salling committed suicide.
The former Glee actor was awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.
Where can I get support and help?
Need to talk? 1737 – Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor
Lifeline – 0800 543 354
Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz
Samaritans – 0800 726 666
Healthline – 0800 611 116
Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 or free text 4202 or www.depression.org.nz
The Lowdown: A website to help young New Zealanders recognise and understand depression or anxiety. www.thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626
SPARX.org.nz – Online e-therapy tool provided by the University of Auckland that helps young people learn skills to deal with feeling down, depressed or stressed
OUTLine NZ – 0800 688 5463 for support related to sexual orientation or gender identity
