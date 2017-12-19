Glee star Mark Salling found dead while awaiting sentencing over child pornography

The star of the US television show Glee, Mark Salling, has this morning been found dead, aged 35.

Former "Glee" actor Mark Salling arrives at federal court in Los Angeles on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. Source: Associated Press

Entertainment news site TMZ report's Salling's body was found near a riverbed in Sunland, Los Angeles - the area where he lived.

TMZ is reporting that according to local US law enforcement Salling committed suicide.

The former Glee actor was awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

Where can I get support and help?