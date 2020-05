Glee star Lea Michele confirms pregnancy reports

Lea Michele has confirmed her pregnancy with a sweet Instagram photo showing off her baby bump.



Lea Michele Source: Bang Showbiz

The 'Glee' star has shown off her baby bump for the first time, confirming reports she is expecting her first child with husband Zandy Reich.

She captioned the picture with a yellow heart and wrote: "So grateful."

The actress was met with a flurry of supportive and congratulatory comments from her friends including Naya Rivera and Emma Roberts.

Naya - who has four-year-old son Josey - wrote: "Aww congrats! I love this. You're going to be a great mommy! (sic)"

Whilst Emma shared: "Crying! Screaming!!! Love you! (sic)"

Country singer Maren Morris showed support by writing, "Aw congratulations, mama! (sic)", whilst Ashley Tisdale added a number of pink hearts, before writing: "OMG OMG (sic)"

Lea and business owner Zandy, 37, were first romantically linked in July 2017, before the entrepreneur popped the question the following April. The couple then married in March 2019, and recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Lea's pregnancy comes as she revealed last year she suffers from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), which can sometimes make it harder for women to conceive.

Explaining her health battle, she said: "The side effects can be brutal - like weight gain and bad skin. Growing up, I had terrible skin. I went on Accutane three times. I was put on every medication that you could imagine to help my skin. Luckily, birth control was a saviour for me when I was in my teens. And then when I was in my late 20s, I realised I wanted to detox my body of all medications. That's when everything happened - the return to bad skin and, this time, weight gain. I didn't know what was going on."

Lea was eventually diagnosed with the hormone imbalance and has been able to manage her condition with a plant-based diet.