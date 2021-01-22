Glastonbury Festival cancelled for second year running due to Covid-19

Glastonbury Festival has been cancelled for a second year due to the coronavirus.

Kendrick Lamar (left) and Taylor Swift. Source: Associated Press

Organisers hoped that the celebration of music and arts would be able to go ahead this year, after it was cancelled in 2020 on what would have been its 50th anniversary.

"With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place," festival organisers Michael and Emily Eavis confirmed in a statement shared on social media.

"In spite of our efforts to move Heaven & Earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the Festival happen this year. We are so sorry to let you all down."

This year's festival, which attracts hundreds of thousands of attendees, had been sold out, as the majority of ticket holders from last year's cancelled event had chosen to roll-over their tickets.

It remains to be seen if fans will roll the dice a third time, and hold on their tickets once again for 2022.

Headliners Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Diana Ross and Beatles great Sir Paul McCartney were due to play, plus hundreds of other acts.