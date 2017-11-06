'Glad it's going slowly, you don't deserve a bullet' - Uma Thurman slams disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein

Hollywood actress Uma Thurman had a special message for disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein for Thanksgiving this year, saying "I'm glad it's going slowly, you don't deserve a bullet".

Thurman posted the message to her Instagram today, where she wished everyone a happy Thanksgiving, everyone except Weinstein that is.

"Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! (Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators - I’m glad it’s going slowly - you don’t deserve a bullet)," she wrote.

Thurman ended her post by simply saying, "stay tuned."

Dozens of actresses have come forward alleging sexual misconduct against the powerful Hollywood producer.

Thurman starred in Pulp Fiction - a film produced by Weinstein.