'Girls just wanna have fun!' Cyndi Lauper, Blondie to rock Auckland, Christchurch at Easter

Cyndi Lauper and her 13 Top 10 New Zealand hits, and Blondie are coming to New Zealand.

It's been 34 years since Cyndi Lauper's smash hit 'Girls just wanna have fun' made her among the biggest names in pop music and this Easter the pair will turn back the clock with shows in Christchurch and Auckland.

For Debbie Harry, lead singer of Blondie, it will be her first New Zealand show in seven years.

"You can't miss this show. The bitches are coming back to make it happen! All the songs and music you want to hear from us and much, much more," Harry said in a statement.

Lauper has sold over 50 million albums since her debut 33 years ago and is one of only 20 people to earn Emmy, Grammy, and Tony awards.

"Blondie were the true trailblazers of the New York City new wave and punk scenes. As a young artist, they had such a big impact on me. I just thought that Debbie was so cool. She is still a hero of mine. We are going to have a blast," Lauper said.