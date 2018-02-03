Girl power: Spice Girls confirm plans to work together again

 

The Spice Girls have confirmed plans to work together for the first time in six years, though details of the projects remain undisclosed.

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 12, 2012 file photo, British band 'The Spice Girls' perform during the Closing Ceremony at the 2012 Summer Olympics, in London. All five former members of the Spice Girls have met up amid rumors of a plan to reunite the girl-power group.Photos posted by several group members on social media showed Victoria "Posh Spice" Beckham, Melanie "Sporty Spice" Chisholm, Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton, Melanie "Scary Spice" Brown and Geri "Ginger Spice" Horner. They had been seen earlier Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 arriving at Horner's home north of London, along with former manager Simon Fuller.

British band 'The Spice Girls' perform during the Closing Ceremony at the 2012 Summer Olympics, in London.

Source: Associated Press

Photos released Friday (local time) showed a meeting of Victoria "Posh Spice" Beckham, Melanie "Sporty Spice" Chisholm, Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton, Melanie "Scary Spice" Brown and Geri "Ginger Spice" Horner.

Publicist Jo Milloy later released a statement saying "the time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together."

It said new projects would "embrace the original essence of the Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations."

The Sun newspaper says projects could include a TV talent show, though it said Saturday a live tour isn't planned.

The Spice Girls were a 1990s phenomenon, and last reunited at the 2012 London Olympics.

