Ginette MacDonald talks to Seven Sharp ahead of TVNZ's Funny As: The Story of New Zealand Comedy

Ginette MacDonald, the woman behind the classic Kiwi comic creation Lynn of Tawa, talked to Seven Sharp ahead of the release of TVNZ’s Funny As: The Story of New Zealand Comedy.

MacDonald features in the documentary alongside luminaries such as Billy T James, The Topp Twins and Fred Dagg.

Speaking to hosts Hilary Barry and Matty McLean, MacDonald recalled the interesting time she performed in front of the Queen and Prince Philip.

Watch the video above to hear this and other tales from New Zealand's entertainment industry.

Funny As: The Story of New Zealand Comedy premieres on Sunday night at 8.30pm on TVNZ1 and OnDemand.

MacDonald features in the documentary and is best known for her Lynn of Tawa character. Source: Seven Sharp
