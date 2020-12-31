Gilligan's Island star Dawn Wells dies after contracting Covid-19, aged 82

Dawn Wells, who played the wholesome Mary Ann among a misfit band of shipwrecked castaways on the 1960s sitcom Gilligan's Island, died today of causes related to Covid-19, her publicist said. She was 82.

Dawn Wells arrives at the TV Land Awards in Santa Monica, California, in 2008. Source: Associated Press

Wells died peacefully at a living facility in Los Angeles, publicist Harlan Boll said.

“There is so much more to Dawn Wells” than the Gilligan's Island character that brought her fame, Boll said in a statement.

Besides TV, film and stage acting credits, her other real-life roles included teacher and motivational speaker, Boll said.

Born in Reno, Nevada, Wells represented her state in the 1959 Miss America pageant and quickly pivoted to an acting career. Her early TV roles came on shows including 77 Sunset Strip, Maverick and Bonanza.