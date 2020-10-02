Ghostbusters star Rick Moranis attacked while walking in NYC

Actor Rick Moranis was sucker punched by an unknown assailant while walking yesterday on a sidewalk near New York's Central Park, a law enforcement official told the Associated Press.

Actor Rick Moranis in 1994. Source: Associated Press

Surveillance video shows a man wearing a black “I (heart) NY” sweatshirt and a backpack hitting the 67-year-old “Ghostbusters” star and knocking him to the ground around 7.24am Thursday (7.24pm Friday NZST).

The attack happened just a few blocks from the Central Park West apartment building where Moranis' character lived in the movie.

Moranis took himself to the hospital and later went to a police station to report the incident, according to the official, who was not authorised to speak publicly about the incident and did so on condition of anonymity.

Messages seeking comment were left with Moranis' representatives.

Police released surveillance video of the assault in seeking the public's help to find the attacker, but did not say Moranis was the victim because of privacy concerns. Police describe the incident as a “random unprovoked assault.”

Moranis was attacked while walking south on Central Park West. The assailant fled northbound. Moranis suffered back, hip, neck and head pain, though the full extent of his injuries was not clear, the official said.