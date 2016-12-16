Get in quick! More tickets to be released for Adele concerts

 

Additional tickets have been released for Adele's NZ and Australian shows in response to the high demand for all 11 dates across February and March. 

Concert promoter Live Nation announced this morning it will be releasing more tickets after "extensively reviewing" the seating maps at all venues. 

General release tickets for the 28-year-old superstar's first two Auckland shows went on sale in November, selling out in a record-breaking 23 minutes.

Talk about making someone's day.
Source: Seven Sharp

This prompted a third show announcement which sold out in just under 30 minutes.

It made Adele the fastest selling tour in New Zealand by an artist, with the highest number of tickets sold in one day, in excess of 100,000.

A temporary grandstand will be built on the north bank of Mt Smart Stadium to accommodate concertgoers. 

The extra tickets will go on sale today at 12pm. For more ticket details go to livenation.co.nz

A "strictly limited number of production releases" will be made available across all three Auckland shows, a spokesperson told 1 NEWS NOW, however the exact amount of tickets has not been disclosed. 

