German rock icons Scorpions to perform with Whitesnake in New Zealand next year

German rock icons Scorpions is set to return to New Zealand for a double headline show next year.

The group - which will be joined by legendary rock 'n roll band Whitesnake, founded by former Deep Purple frontman David Coverdale - is set to perform at Auckland's Spark Arena on Thursday, February 27, Live Nation said in a press release.

Scorpions last performed with English rockers Def Leppard in November 2018, while Whitesnake last performed in New Zealand in 2008.

Pre-sale tickets for fan club members go on sale today at 12pm.

Pre-sale tickets for Vodafone customers are available tomorrow from 1pm.

My Live Nation members can purchase pre-sale tickets from Friday at 1pm.

All other tickets will go on sale on Monday at 11am.
 

Francis Buchholz, Rudolf Schenker, Klaus Meine and Matthias Jabs of the rock band Scorpions in 1984. Source: Getty
