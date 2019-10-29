German rock icons Scorpions to perform with Whitesnake in New Zealand next year

German rock icons Scorpions is set to return to New Zealand for a double headline show next year.

The group - which will be joined by legendary rock 'n roll band Whitesnake, founded by former Deep Purple frontman David Coverdale - is set to perform at Auckland's Spark Arena on Thursday, February 27, Live Nation said in a press release.

Scorpions last performed with English rockers Def Leppard in November 2018, while Whitesnake last performed in New Zealand in 2008.

Pre-sale tickets for fan club members go on sale today at 12pm.

Pre-sale tickets for Vodafone customers are available tomorrow from 1pm.

My Live Nation members can purchase pre-sale tickets from Friday at 1pm.