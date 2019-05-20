TODAY |

Geri Horner slams Spice Girls critics and insists all is well

Bang Showbiz
Spice Girls star Geri Horner has slammed critics of the Wannabe hitmakers and told the naysayers to "f**k off" amid claims of a rift between the group.

The 46-year-old singer has hit back at claims of a rift between the iconic girl group - completed by Mel B, Mel C and Emma Bunton - and she said they are all looking forward to being back on stage together.

Speaking to The Sun's Dan Wootton about the various rumours surrounding the group, she said: "You think, 'oh f**k off!'... Our relationship is really good. We've all been really positive, so it's nice. It's natural. I'm really happy, everyone's happy."

Although the feeling in the camp is a positive one, Horner has claimed it is "human nature" for people to speculate on people focusing on the negatives within the band, but she added that the buildup to the tour feels like a dream.

She added: "It's human nature. I try and focus on what's important now. Let's enjoy what we have now, what's real and what's important.

"It's all fine so I feel lucky. We keep on pinching ourselves because we're trying to enjoy the journey."

Her comments come after it was reported Mel B, also known as Melanie Brown, was rushed to hospital rushed to hospital on Saturday after losing her sight.

The If you Wanna be my Lover hitmaker - who has no vision in her left eye after laser surgery went wrong - was rushed to London's Moorfield Eye Hospital after she was suddenly unable to see out of her right eye.

Brown arrived at the specialist facility wearing an eyepatch and reportedly said: "I can't see anything -- I am totally blind."

A source added to The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "She was clearly in a lot of pain."

The 43-year-old star was later transferred to Luton and Dunstable Hospital's ophthalmology department and once her vision returned, she defied doctors orders to rejoin her bandmates at tour rehearsals.

Brown underwent "very swift and very good" care but will still require medication and further intensive treatment, likely to include more trips to hospital.

Source: Bang Showbiz
