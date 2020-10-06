George Michael's former partner seeking $29,000 a month from singer's estate

George Michael’s former partner is seeking $29,000 a month from the late singer’s estate.

George Michael and Kenny Goss. Source: Bang Showbiz

Kenny Goss received a generous allowance from the Careless Whisper singer – who he split from in 2011 after 13 years together - but was left nothing in the star’s will after he died in December 2016 aged 53, and so is taking legal action.

The 62-year-old former art dealer has insisted his former lover was “not in his right mind” when he made his will and claimed he was reliant on George’s money after giving up his career to look after the former Wham! singer and so should still be provided for.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “During their final years together, Kenny was effectively a stay-at-home husband, and almost entirely looked after financially by George.

“His argument is he gave up his own career to focus on his relationship, and also set up a charitable foundation alongside George.

“He was essentially given an incredibly generous allowance which he came to rely on.

“Kenny believes, as George’s most significant other half, he is entitled to that still and is contesting George wasn’t in his right mind when he made his last will. Kenny wants at least $29,000 a month to live off.”

Kenny is suing under the Inheritance (Provisions for Family and Dependents) Act 1975 and initially named George’s dad, Kyriacos Panayiotou and his sisters, Melanie and Yioda in the court paperwork.

However, Melanie died last December, so the Texan must file a death certificate or notice of discontinuance before the documents will be publicly revealed.

An amendment was made last month but a hearing date has yet to be finalised after the coronavirus pandemic caused a court backlog.

George left most of his $190 million fortune to his close family and friends in his will, with his partner at the time of his death, Fadi Fawaz, also left out.