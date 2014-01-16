 

George Clooney returns to movie set days after Italy scooter accident

George Clooney has returned to the set of Catch-22 after his scooter accident.

Actor George Clooney

The Monuments Men star was all smiles as he was seen on the film set of Catch-22 in Italy, just days after he was rushed to hospital after the incident.

Whilst on set, Clooney was seen moving a prop around with ease, TMZ reports.

Meanwhile, it was previously revealed that his wife Amal Clooney "wouldn't leave" George's side when he had his accident.

A source said: "Amal wouldn't leave his side. It was obvious that she was concerned. They were very worried and on the telephone reassuring one another, saying how lucky George was. He could have been killed. After being with them, you realise what a truly loving couple they are."

And George had previously shared how incredibly happy with his wife Amal and confessed he was "taken" by her the moment they met.

Speaking about his first impressions, he said: "Of course she was beautiful. But I also thought she was fascinating, and I thought she was brilliant. Her life was incredibly exciting - the clients she was taking on and the superhuman work that she was doing. I was taken with her from the moment I saw her.

"It felt like the most natural thing in the world. Before that experience, I always hoped there could be love that was overwhelming and didn't require any weighing or decision-making ... [Love is the] one thing in life that I think is the biggest determinant of happiness, and it's the thing you have the least control over."

