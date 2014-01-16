George Clooney doesn't want to be royal baby's godfather

George Clooney doesn't want to be the godfather of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby son.

The Catch-22 star has a close friendship with the royal couple - who he watched tie the knot at Windsor Castle last May - but he thinks it would be a "bad idea" if they chose him to be a supporting figure in their three-day-old son Archie's life at his christening later this year because he already has his hands full with his and wife Amal Clooney's 23-month-old twins Alexander and Ella.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he said when asked if he would be Archie's godfather: "That would be a bad idea. I shouldn't be the [godfather]. I'm a father of twins I can barely do that."

Asked if he would turn down the role if it was offered to him, the 58-year-old actor replied: "I'm not going to be the godfather. I promise you that. I'm fairly sure."

The Duke and Duchess announced the birth of Archie on Monday evening but didn't give fans a glimpse of the tiny tot until this afternoon after he had been introduced to his great-grandmother Her Majesty The Queen.

The doting couple beamed with pride as they posed for a photo call in the grounds of Windsor Castle with their little boy and recalled how "amazing" the last two days have been for them.

Meghan, 37, said: "It's pretty amazing and I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy. He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm. He's just been a dream, it's been a special couple of days."