 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Gavin Rossdale: 'Divorce is one of the hardest, most painful things to go through'

share

Source:

Bang Showbiz

Gavin Rossdale's divorce from Gwen Stefani was one of the "most painful things to go through".

Gavin Rossdale, Kingston Rossdale, Zuma Rossdale at the 4th Annual Wishing Well Winter Gala presented by Make-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles, Hollywood Palladium, Hollywood, CA 12-07-16 David Edwards/DailyCeleb.com 818-249-4998

Gavin Rossdale and sons Kingston and Zuma

Source: Bang Showbiz

The Love Remains the Same hitmaker found it incredibly difficult when he split from his wife of 14 years in 2015 but says the former couple are doing everything they can to make the "life change as seamless as possible" for their three children, Kingston, 10, Zuma, eight, and Apollo, two.

"Divorce was completely opposite to what I wanted. Really not ... But here we are. Apart from death, I think divorce is one of the hardest, most painful things to go through," Rossdale said.

"The one thing - the only good thing, because everything else is not good - is we care about the children and it's about them. So we do everything to make this life change as seamless as possible."

And the 51-year-old singer admits the split was "shocking for everyone" but he will always respect Gwen, 47.

"It was shocking for everyone. For me, it was about being solid for them, and silent but respectful of Gwen. That's what I'll be forever. Those days were the worst days ever. It's all a bit of a blur.

"You have to try and be as compassionate as possible. It was weird because I had to go and make a home from scratch that could compare to the great one they already have. That was the challenge for me as a dad."

However, Gavin has no plans to start dating again any time soon.

He told The Sun's Fabulous magazine: "I've so much going on, [dating's] not a factor right now.

"They want me to get a girlfriend and examine me if a name pops up on a text. I think Kingston is going to be in the CID when he grows up."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:06
1
One man has been found dead and another is still missing after their boat capsized.

Double drownings: Two men dead in separate North Island incidents

00:12
2
It looked fairly innocuous, but the umpire decided Maria Vittoria Viviani didn't deserve to continue in the Australian Open girls competition for this deed.

Watch: Junior tennis star booted from Aussie Open in tears after belting kid with ball


00:29
3
The Kiwi pacer becomes just the fifth New Zealander in history to reach 200 international Test wickets after striking against Bangladesh.

As it happened: Emphatic Black Caps wrap up Test series with day to spare after Bangladesh run out of steam on day four

00:21
4
The snow, caused by a freak storm, is believed to be waist-deep in some parts.

Sahara Desert hit by biggest snowfall in living memory

00:54
5
For one moment, Jack seemed to have forgotten that Sam has moved on from Breakfast.

'Thirteen years of friendship have gone in a moment' - Jack Tame's slip of the tongue about Sam Wallace leaves Matty gobsmacked


00:29
The Kiwi pacer becomes just the fifth New Zealander in history to reach 200 international Test wickets after striking against Bangladesh.

As it happened: Emphatic Black Caps wrap up Test series with day to spare after Bangladesh run out of steam on day four

The hosts won by nine wickets after bowling out the entire Bangladesh line up today for just 173 runs.

01:16
TVNZ weatherman Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Good news: 'We finally get a breather from all the crazy weather'

TVNZ weatherman Dan Corbett with the latest update.

00:48
The Sign of the Kiwi at the junction of Dyers Pass and Summit Road has been closed to the public since the 6.3 magnitude quake.

Landmark Christchurch cafe Sign of the Kiwi re-opens

The cafe, damaged in the 2011 quake, has been lovingly restored to the tune of almost $1m.

06:58
1 NEWS travelled to the quake-hit community to see how the locals are getting on after the life-changing event.

'Christmas will be hard' for Kaikoura locals as slow rebuild looms

As embattled locals pause for Christmas, Luke Appleby finds resilience and optimism in a community looking to the future.

00:17
Flooding over the weekend led to the town of Waikaia being cut off.

Nowhere to go: Aerial footage shows sodden Southland town cut off by flooding

Southlanders are doing it tough with heavy rain hitting the region. But nowhere is worse off than Waikaia.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ