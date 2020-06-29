'Gandalf smoking that good good!' - Snoop Dogg weighs in on NZ's cannabis referendum

"Gandalf smokin that good good!"

Snoop Dogg Source: Bang Showbiz

That's Snoop Dogg's two cents on New Zealand's upcoming cannabis referendum.

The US rapper shared a link on his Facebook page from the website Merry Jane, on the country's upcoming referendum.

Snoop has made no secret of his love for the green stuff in the past. He even has a song called I Love Weed.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The upcoming referendum will be held at the General Election on 19 September.

Results from a 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll released this week found the majority of Kiwis are currently against legalising the drug.