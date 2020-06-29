TODAY |

'Gandalf smoking that good good!' - Snoop Dogg weighs in on NZ's cannabis referendum

"Gandalf smokin that good good!"

That's Snoop Dogg's two cents on New Zealand's upcoming cannabis referendum. 

The US rapper shared a link on his Facebook page from the website Merry Jane, on the country's upcoming referendum.

Snoop has made no secret of his love for the green stuff in the past. He even has a song called I Love Weed.

The upcoming referendum will be held at the General Election on 19 September.

Results from a 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll released this week found the majority of Kiwis are currently against legalising the drug. 

Those polled were asked if they are planning on voting for cannabis to be legalised or to remain illegal, with 40 per cent voting to legalise and 49 per cent against it. 

