Game of Thrones creators developing new Star Wars films

Associated Press

Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are writing and producing a new series of Star Wars movies for Lucasfilm.

The Walt Disney Studios said today the films will be separate from the Skywalker saga and the new trilogy being planned by The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson.

Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy said in a statement that the command that Benioff and Weiss have of complex characters and mythology will help break new ground for Star Wars. No release dates have been set.

Benioff and Weiss said in a joint statement that they are honoured and a little terrified by the responsibility. 

They plan to get started on Star Wars when the final season of HBO's Game of Thrones is complete. It is set to air in 2019.

The Princess Leia actress suffered a cardiac arrest while on a flight to Los Angeles yesterday.
Source: 1 NEWS
Maha and Darren take a look at the latest installment from the Star Wars universe.
Source: 1 NEWS

Movies

The large multi-storey building in Hualien, Taiwan, is one of many buildings destroyed by the quake.

Check the forecast in your region: Weekend washout in store for Auckland as Northland prepares for subtropical downpour

Allen Taylor had been trying to stop the kids picking on another child half their size.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


A bid to pull the truck up onto its wheels saw it flop down onto its other side near the Kaimai Ranges summit.

The multi-storey building is one of many destroyed by the quake today in Taiwan's east.


No one was injured and the driver of the truck managed to get out, but the trouble didn't end there.

Te Toki lost their treasured waka in an arson attack last year, but that didn't deter them.


"Hard working" New Zealanders are unable to afford the treatment, says Dr Assil Russell.


With liftoff, the Heavy became the most powerful rocket in use today.


 
