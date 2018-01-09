 

'What a fun day!' X-Files actress Gillian Anderson presented star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Gillian Anderson, best known for her work on The X-Files and The Fall, was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yesterday. 

The star is best known for playing FBI Agent Dana Scully on the X-Files.
The 49-year-old actress was celebrated at the ceremony by Bryan Fuller, who was her co-star on Hannibal, as well as her X-Files co-star Joel McHale. 

To be able to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a celebrity needs to have a notable impact on the entertainment landscape. 

The recipient must also be sponsored by a studio or someone promoting their current work. 

She thanked her two co-stars in a tweet and her fans for "celebrating with her". 

Anderson also said in her tweet, "What a fun day!" 

