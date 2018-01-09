'What a fun day!' X-Files actress Gillian Anderson presented star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Gillian Anderson, best known for her work on The X-Files and The Fall, was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yesterday.

The 49-year-old actress was celebrated at the ceremony by Bryan Fuller, who was her co-star on Hannibal, as well as her X-Files co-star Joel McHale.

To be able to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a celebrity needs to have a notable impact on the entertainment landscape.

The recipient must also be sponsored by a studio or someone promoting their current work.

She thanked her two co-stars in a tweet and her fans for "celebrating with her".