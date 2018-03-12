Full interview: Anika Moa asks Ed Sheeran for a small $4 million loan and he gives te reo a crack

Kiwi songstress Anika Moa charmed global pop superstar Ed Sheeran during an interview for TVNZ1's Seven Sharp last night, asking him for a $4 million loan and how he cured his stammer.

Sheeran is headed to New Zealand to play six shows later this month and Moa was quick to try and cozy up to the singer in the hopes of borrowing a few dollars.

Opening the interview in Te Reo Maori, Moa translated what she had just said to Sheeran.

"I just said 'hi Ed can I borrow some money off you?'" Sheeran replied: "How much?"

"About $4 million, that'll do," Moa shot back, drawing laughs from Sheeran but no affirmative answer.

Sheeran also rapped some Eminem for Moa after they discussed how he got rid of his childhood stammer.

The British singer learned to mimic his rap idol, with the training magically curing him of his speech impediment.

Moa also made the generous offer to open Sheeran's Auckland shows for him as a support act.

"I want to support you, cause I wanna kick start my career again," Moa said before begging "please, please Ed!".

She then sung a few bars of Sheeran's Thinking Out Loud back to the star who was suitably impressed.

"You've got a lovely voice, really, really nice voice," Sheeran told Moa who humbly replied "I know".

The British singer then endeared himself to Moa when he tried to copy her farewell in Te Reo Maori.

"Ka kite," Moa said, with Sheeran stumbling a bit as he gave it his best shot to repeat the farewell back to her.

Sheeran is playing three shows at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium over March 24, 25 and 26.

He then heads to Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin for three shows on March 29, 31 and April 1.