 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Full interview: Anika Moa asks Ed Sheeran for a small $4 million loan and he gives te reo a crack

share

Source:

Seven Sharp

Kiwi songstress Anika Moa charmed global pop superstar Ed Sheeran during an interview for TVNZ1's Seven Sharp last night, asking him for a $4 million loan and how he cured his stammer.

Sheeran will perform in New Zealand later this month.
Source: Seven Sharp

Sheeran is headed to New Zealand to play six shows later this month and Moa was quick to try and cozy up to the singer in the hopes of borrowing a few dollars.

Opening the interview in Te Reo Maori, Moa translated what she had just said to Sheeran.

"I just said 'hi Ed can I borrow some money off you?'" Sheeran replied: "How much?"

"About $4 million, that'll do," Moa shot back, drawing laughs from Sheeran but no affirmative answer.

Sheeran also rapped some Eminem for Moa after they discussed how he got rid of his childhood stammer.

The British singer learned to mimic his rap idol, with the training magically curing him of his speech impediment.

Moa also made the generous offer to open Sheeran's Auckland shows for him as a support act.

Moa played Sheeran's hit Thinking Out Loud to the star. How did he rate her performance?
Source: Seven Sharp

"I want to support you, cause I wanna kick start my career again," Moa said before begging "please, please Ed!".

She then sung a few bars of Sheeran's Thinking Out Loud back to the star who was suitably impressed.

"You've got a lovely voice, really, really nice voice," Sheeran told Moa who humbly replied "I know".

The British singer then endeared himself to Moa when he tried to copy her farewell in Te Reo Maori.

"Ka kite," Moa said, with Sheeran stumbling a bit as he gave it his best shot to repeat the farewell back to her.

Sheeran is playing three shows at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium over March 24, 25 and 26.

He then heads to Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin for three shows on March 29, 31 and April 1.

Unfortunately Moa didn't get a supporting gig, but maybe he will invite her on stage for a duet?

Related

Music

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:17
1
We are all used to seeing flood rescues but none quite like this!

Watch: Giant spider rescued from Queensland floodwaters by brave local

2

Where will it hit? Out-of-control Chinese space station's impact zone 'nailed down'

01:28
3
The incident is being investigated by the Labour Party.

Jacinda Ardern 'very disturbed' about allegations of sexual misconduct at Labour Party youth camp

00:39
4
The nerve agent has been identified as Novichok, and is known to have been made in Russia.

Watch: British PM Theresa May launches blistering attack on Russia, says it's 'highly likely' it was responsible for poisoning ex-spy and daughter with nerve agent

00:18
5
Hanover's Thomas Atkins was taken out in cowardly fashion by a Centralia player.

Watch: Fans left infuriated after disgusting foul in high school basketball game

00:39
The nerve agent has been identified as Novichok, and is known to have been made in Russia.

Watch: British PM Theresa May launches blistering attack on Russia, says it's 'highly likely' it was responsible for poisoning ex-spy and daughter with nerve agent

May said Sergei and Yulia Skripal were targeted with a military-grade nerve agent that was manufactured in Russia.


05:20
Sheeran will perform in New Zealand later this month.

Full interview: Anika Moa asks Ed Sheeran for a small $4 million loan and he gives te reo a crack

Sheeran and Moa hit it off on TVNZ1's Seven Sharp last night.

02:43
Sarah Glass, a midwife, performed an emergency tracheotomy using a Stanley knife.

Lifesaving midwife 'very happy' after using Stanley knife to open choking boyfriend's throat

Isak Bester choked at a barbecue on an isolated beach, but Sarah Glass swung into action.

00:45
Moa played Sheeran's hit Thinking Out Loud to the star. How did he rate her performance?

'Please, please Ed!' Anika Moa serenades Ed Sheeran in hopes of landing support gig

Moa played Sheeran's hit Thinking Out Loud to the star. How did he rate her performance?

02:02
1 NEWS reporter Jess Cartwright joined the NIWA scientists for the flight.

Scientists take to the air to survey ice and snow of South Island's shrinking glaciers

"It's quite a mad year for glaciers," Glaciologist Trevor Chinn told 1 NEWS.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 