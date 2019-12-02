TODAY |

Frozen 2 ices competition with record Thanksgiving record at US box office

Source:  Associated Press

Frozen 2 kept a wintry wind at its back in its second week, setting a Thanksgiving record with a whopping box office bounty.

An image from Frozen 2. Source: Associated Press

Disney’s ice princess sequel brought in US$85.3 million ($NZ132.6 million) in the US and Canada over the weekend and earned an unprecedented US$132.7 million ($NZ206.3 million) for the holiday frame of Wednesday through Sunday. It has earned US$288 million domestically in its 10 days of release.

Knives Out, the innovative and star-heavy whodunit from director Rian Johnson, rode strong reviews and word of mouth to a US$27 million weekend and a five-day total of US$41.7 million that easily earned back its budget.

Ford v Ferrari was third in its third weekend of release with US$13.2 million.

The weekend’s other newcomer, Queen & Slim, finished fifth with US$11.7 million.

